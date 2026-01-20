USC hosts Northwestern following Martinelli’s 22-point game

Northwestern Wildcats (8-10, 0-7 Big Ten) at USC Trojans (14-4, 3-4 Big Ten) Los Angeles; Wednesday, 11 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Northwestern Wildcats (8-10, 0-7 Big Ten) at USC Trojans (14-4, 3-4 Big Ten)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern visits USC after Nick Martinelli scored 22 points in Northwestern’s 77-58 loss to the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

The Trojans have gone 7-2 at home. USC has a 4-0 record in one-possession games.

The Wildcats are 0-7 against Big Ten opponents. Northwestern averages 77.3 points while outscoring opponents by 5.4 points per game.

USC’s average of 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.5 fewer made shots on average than the 7.2 per game Northwestern gives up. Northwestern averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 8.1 per game USC allows.

The Trojans and Wildcats square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chad Baker-Mazara is shooting 44.0% and averaging 18.9 points for the Trojans. Jaden Brownell is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Martinelli is scoring 23.7 points per game and averaging 6.8 rebounds for the Wildcats. Jayden Reid is averaging 0.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 6-4, averaging 77.6 points, 32.6 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 6.6 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points per game.

Wildcats: 3-7, averaging 74.4 points, 29.7 rebounds, 17.7 assists, 5.2 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

