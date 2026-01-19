USA Today Men’s Top 25 Poll

Dropped out: No. 23 Iowa (13-5); No. 24 Utah State (15-2). Others receiving votes: Iowa (13-5) 52; Wisconsin (13-5) 20;…

Dropped out: No. 23 Iowa (13-5); No. 24 Utah State (15-2).

Others receiving votes: Iowa (13-5) 52; Wisconsin (13-5) 20; Miami (Ohio) (19-0) 19; Utah State (15-2) 14; Tennessee (12-6) 10; Villanova (14-4) 10; Saint Mary’s (17-3) 9; Miami (Fla.) (15-3) 8; Kentucky (12-6) 5; Texas A&M (14-4) 5; SMU (13-5) 4; Seton Hall (14-4) 2; George Mason (17-1) 1; Central Florida (14-3) 1.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.