Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » USA Today Men's Top…

USA Today Men’s Top 25 Poll

The Associated Press

January 19, 2026, 1:04 PM

Dropped out: No. 23 Iowa (13-5); No. 24 Utah State (15-2).

Others receiving votes: Iowa (13-5) 52; Wisconsin (13-5) 20; Miami (Ohio) (19-0) 19; Utah State (15-2) 14; Tennessee (12-6) 10; Villanova (14-4) 10; Saint Mary’s (17-3) 9; Miami (Fla.) (15-3) 8; Kentucky (12-6) 5; Texas A&M (14-4) 5; SMU (13-5) 4; Seton Hall (14-4) 2; George Mason (17-1) 1; Central Florida (14-3) 1.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up