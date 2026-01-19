UNLV visits No. 23 Utah State after Fleming’s 21-point game

UNLV Rebels (9-8, 4-2 MWC) at Utah State Aggies (15-2, 6-1 MWC) Logan, Utah; Tuesday, 11 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

UNLV Rebels (9-8, 4-2 MWC) at Utah State Aggies (15-2, 6-1 MWC)

Logan, Utah; Tuesday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNLV visits No. 23 Utah State after Howard Fleming Jr. scored 21 points in UNLV’s 76-62 win against the San Jose State Spartans.

The Aggies have gone 7-0 at home. Utah State is 2-0 in one-possession games.

The Rebels are 4-2 in conference matchups. UNLV has a 1-1 record in one-possession games.

Utah State averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game, 1.5 more made shots than the 7.1 per game UNLV gives up. UNLV averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Utah State gives up.

The Aggies and Rebels meet Tuesday for the first time in MWC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Collins Jr. is averaging 19.6 points for the Aggies. Mason Falslev is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn is scoring 16.8 points per game with 3.1 rebounds and 3.0 assists for the Rebels. Kimani Hamilton is averaging 11.9 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 8-2, averaging 82.8 points, 32.0 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 50.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points per game.

Rebels: 6-4, averaging 73.3 points, 32.2 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 8.9 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.