UNLV visits Nevada after Brown’s 20-point game

UNLV Lady Rebels (13-6, 8-1 MWC) at Nevada Wolf Pack (7-12, 3-6 MWC)

Reno, Nevada; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNLV plays Nevada after Shelbee Brown scored 20 points in UNLV’s 78-47 victory over the Air Force Falcons.

The Wolf Pack have gone 6-2 in home games. Nevada gives up 58.4 points to opponents and has been outscored by 3.1 points per game.

The Lady Rebels are 8-1 in MWC play. UNLV is seventh in the MWC giving up 61.8 points while holding opponents to 38.3% shooting.

Nevada is shooting 38.9% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 38.3% UNLV allows to opponents. UNLV averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 more made shots on average than the 5.4 per game Nevada gives up.

The Wolf Pack and Lady Rebels square off Saturday for the first time in MWC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Skylar Durley is averaging 10.6 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Wolf Pack. Ahrray Young is averaging 9.7 points over the last 10 games.

Mariah Elohim is shooting 42.0% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Lady Rebels, while averaging 7.8 points. Brown is shooting 57.3% and averaging 14.3 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolf Pack: 3-7, averaging 54.7 points, 33.0 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 37.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.9 points per game.

Lady Rebels: 8-2, averaging 72.0 points, 34.3 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.