UNLV visits Magalhaes and New Mexico

UNLV Lady Rebels (14-6, 9-1 MWC) at New Mexico Lobos (13-7, 5-4 MWC)

Albuquerque, New Mexico; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico takes on UNLV after Joana Magalhaes scored 29 points in New Mexico’s 74-57 victory against the Air Force Falcons.

The Lobos are 7-3 in home games. New Mexico averages 70.2 points and has outscored opponents by 7.4 points per game.

The Lady Rebels are 9-1 in conference matchups. UNLV scores 68.7 points while outscoring opponents by 7.1 points per game.

New Mexico makes 40.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.5 percentage points higher than UNLV has allowed to its opponents (38.3%). UNLV averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 more makes per game than New Mexico allows.

The Lobos and Lady Rebels square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Destinee Hooks is scoring 14.1 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Lobos. Laila Abdurraqib is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Meadow Roland is scoring 13.5 points per game with 9.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Lady Rebels. Shelbee Brown is averaging 15.1 points, 10.6 rebounds and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lobos: 6-4, averaging 67.4 points, 30.7 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 8.6 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.6 points per game.

Lady Rebels: 9-1, averaging 73.4 points, 34.7 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.8 points.

