UNLV visits Kiudulas and Colorado State

UNLV Rebels (7-7, 2-1 MWC) at Colorado State Rams (10-5, 1-3 MWC) Fort Collins, Colorado; Friday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

UNLV Rebels (7-7, 2-1 MWC) at Colorado State Rams (10-5, 1-3 MWC)

Fort Collins, Colorado; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado State hosts UNLV after Augustinas Kiudulas scored 20 points in Colorado State’s 80-70 loss to the New Mexico Lobos.

The Rams have gone 6-3 at home. Colorado State is ninth in the MWC with 22.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Carey Booth averaging 5.8.

The Rebels have gone 2-1 against MWC opponents. UNLV is 4-4 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 12.4 turnovers per game.

Colorado State averages 10.6 made 3-pointers per game, 3.2 more made shots than the 7.4 per game UNLV gives up. UNLV has shot at a 45.5% rate from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points higher than the 45.3% shooting opponents of Colorado State have averaged.

The Rams and Rebels square off Friday for the first time in MWC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Jorgensen is scoring 13.8 points per game with 5.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Rams. Josh Pascarelli is averaging 11.7 points over the past 10 games.

Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn is shooting 35.4% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Rebels, while averaging 16.4 points and 1.7 steals. Kimani Hamilton is averaging 12.2 points and 5.1 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 6-4, averaging 75.4 points, 27.6 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 50.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points per game.

Rebels: 5-5, averaging 74.8 points, 34.6 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 9.1 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points.

