UNLV takes on San Jose State for conference matchup

UNLV Lady Rebels (11-5, 6-0 MWC) at San Jose State Spartans (2-15, 0-6 MWC)

San Jose, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Meadow Roland and UNLV visit Maya Anderson and San Jose State on Wednesday.

The Spartans have gone 2-5 in home games. San Jose State has a 1-9 record against teams above .500.

The Lady Rebels are 6-0 in conference games. UNLV scores 68.1 points and has outscored opponents by 5.5 points per game.

San Jose State is shooting 33.1% from the field this season, 5.6 percentage points lower than the 38.7% UNLV allows to opponents. UNLV averages 68.1 points per game, 4.0 fewer than the 72.1 San Jose State allows to opponents.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anderson is averaging 13.4 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Spartans. Amira Brown is averaging 9.3 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.9 steals over the last 10 games.

Roland is scoring 14.1 points per game with 9.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Lady Rebels. Jasmyn Lott is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 2-8, averaging 58.1 points, 32.2 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 33.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points per game.

Lady Rebels: 8-2, averaging 67.6 points, 34.9 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

