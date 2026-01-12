UNLV takes home win streak into matchup with Boise State

Boise State Broncos (9-7, 1-4 MWC) at UNLV Rebels (7-8, 2-2 MWC) Las Vegas; Tuesday, 11 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Boise State Broncos (9-7, 1-4 MWC) at UNLV Rebels (7-8, 2-2 MWC)

Las Vegas; Tuesday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNLV hosts Boise State trying to continue its three-game home winning streak.

The Rebels are 5-2 in home games. UNLV scores 78.5 points and has outscored opponents by 1.7 points per game.

The Broncos are 1-4 against MWC opponents. Boise State is 4-4 in games decided by 10 or more points.

UNLV’s average of 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.8 fewer made shots on average than the 6.9 per game Boise State allows. Boise State has shot at a 42.8% rate from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points fewer than the 43.5% shooting opponents of UNLV have averaged.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn is averaging 16.2 points and 1.7 steals for the Rebels. Al Green is averaging 0.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Dylan Andrews is averaging 10.4 points and 3.4 assists for the Broncos. Drew Fielder is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rebels: 4-6, averaging 71.1 points, 31.9 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 9.4 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points per game.

Broncos: 5-5, averaging 76.4 points, 34.6 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.