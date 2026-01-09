UNLV plays Wyoming after Lott’s 23-point game

UNLV Lady Rebels (10-5, 5-0 MWC) at Wyoming Cowgirls (4-10, 1-4 MWC) Laramie, Wyoming; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

UNLV Lady Rebels (10-5, 5-0 MWC) at Wyoming Cowgirls (4-10, 1-4 MWC)

Laramie, Wyoming; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNLV visits Wyoming after Jasmyn Lott scored 23 points in UNLV’s 69-58 victory over the Utah State Aggies.

The Cowgirls have gone 4-2 in home games. Wyoming has a 3-7 record against teams above .500.

The Lady Rebels have gone 5-0 against MWC opponents. UNLV scores 67.1 points while outscoring opponents by 3.8 points per game.

Wyoming is shooting 39.2% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points higher than the 39.0% UNLV allows to opponents. UNLV averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 more made shots on average than the 5.1 per game Wyoming gives up.

The Cowgirls and Lady Rebels meet Saturday for the first time in MWC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Malene Pedersen is averaging 16.9 points for the Cowgirls. Henna Sandvik is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games.

Lott is averaging 14.2 points for the Lady Rebels. Mariah Elohim is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowgirls: 3-7, averaging 54.8 points, 27.9 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.7 points per game.

Lady Rebels: 8-2, averaging 67.0 points, 34.2 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

