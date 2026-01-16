UNLV Lady Rebels play the San Diego State Aztecs on 7-game win streak

San Diego State Aztecs (13-3, 7-0 MWC) at UNLV Lady Rebels (12-5, 7-0 MWC) Las Vegas; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST…

San Diego State Aztecs (13-3, 7-0 MWC) at UNLV Lady Rebels (12-5, 7-0 MWC)

Las Vegas; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNLV is looking to keep its seven-game win streak intact when the Lady Rebels take on San Diego State.

The Lady Rebels have gone 7-1 at home. UNLV has a 1-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Aztecs are 7-0 in MWC play. San Diego State has a 2-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

UNLV averages 68.6 points, 8.5 more per game than the 60.1 San Diego State allows. San Diego State averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.4 more made shots on average than the 6.6 per game UNLV allows.

The Lady Rebels and Aztecs face off Saturday for the first time in MWC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mariah Elohim is shooting 42.3% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Lady Rebels, while averaging 7.5 points. Jasmyn Lott is shooting 42.5% and averaging 12.9 points over the past 10 games.

Nala Williams is averaging 10.2 points, 3.6 assists and 1.7 steals for the Aztecs. Naomi Panganiban is averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lady Rebels: 8-2, averaging 69.2 points, 35.9 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.8 points per game.

Aztecs: 9-1, averaging 71.4 points, 31.8 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.