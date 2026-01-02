UNLV Lady Rebels face the Air Force Falcons, aim for 4th straight win

UNLV Lady Rebels (8-5, 3-0 MWC) at Air Force Falcons (7-6, 1-2 MWC) Colorado Springs, Colorado; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST…

UNLV Lady Rebels (8-5, 3-0 MWC) at Air Force Falcons (7-6, 1-2 MWC)

Colorado Springs, Colorado; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNLV seeks to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Lady Rebels take on Air Force.

The Falcons are 4-0 on their home court. Air Force has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Lady Rebels are 3-0 in MWC play. UNLV ranks eighth in the MWC giving up 64.1 points while holding opponents to 40.0% shooting.

Air Force is shooting 35.8% from the field this season, 4.2 percentage points lower than the 40.0% UNLV allows to opponents. UNLV has shot at a 41.2% clip from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points fewer than the 42.0% shooting opponents of Air Force have averaged.

The Falcons and Lady Rebels meet Saturday for the first time in MWC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Milahnie Perry is averaging 16.3 points and 1.8 steals for the Falcons. Bhret Clay is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jasmyn Lott is averaging 13.8 points for the Lady Rebels. Mariah Elohim is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Falcons: 6-4, averaging 59.3 points, 33.7 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 10.3 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 36.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.5 points per game.

Lady Rebels: 6-4, averaging 67.1 points, 33.3 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.