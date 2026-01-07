UNC Wilmington visits Northeastern after Loughnane’s 23-point showing

UNC Wilmington Seahawks (14-2, 3-0 CAA) at Northeastern Huskies (5-9, 1-2 CAA) Boston; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Northeastern…

UNC Wilmington Seahawks (14-2, 3-0 CAA) at Northeastern Huskies (5-9, 1-2 CAA)

Boston; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northeastern hosts UNC Wilmington after Mike Loughnane scored 23 points in Northeastern’s 97-82 loss to the Campbell Fighting Camels.

The Huskies have gone 1-2 in home games. Northeastern is eighth in the CAA scoring 76.2 points while shooting 47.2% from the field.

The Seahawks are 3-0 in CAA play. UNC Wilmington averages 77.9 points while outscoring opponents by 13.3 points per game.

Northeastern makes 47.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 9.0 percentage points higher than UNC Wilmington has allowed to its opponents (38.2%). UNC Wilmington averages 77.9 points per game, 1.4 fewer than the 79.3 Northeastern allows to opponents.

The Huskies and Seahawks square off Thursday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Loughnane is averaging 8.4 points and 3.4 assists for the Huskies. Xavier Abreu is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games.

Nolan Hodge averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Seahawks, scoring 15.8 points while shooting 41.7% from beyond the arc. Patrick Wessler is averaging 12.8 points and 9.1 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 3-7, averaging 77.3 points, 26.6 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.4 points per game.

Seahawks: 9-1, averaging 75.5 points, 38.7 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.0 points.

