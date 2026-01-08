UNC Wilmington visits Gamble and Monmouth

UNC Wilmington Seahawks (5-8, 1-1 CAA) at Monmouth Hawks (9-4, 2-0 CAA) West Long Branch, New Jersey; Friday, 2 p.m.…

UNC Wilmington Seahawks (5-8, 1-1 CAA) at Monmouth Hawks (9-4, 2-0 CAA)

West Long Branch, New Jersey; Friday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Monmouth plays UNC Wilmington after Gigi Gamble scored 25 points in Monmouth’s 61-55 victory against the North Carolina A&T Aggies.

The Hawks have gone 5-1 in home games. Monmouth is third in the CAA scoring 66.5 points while shooting 41.0% from the field.

The Seahawks are 1-1 against CAA opponents. UNC Wilmington is 2-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 19.7 turnovers per game.

Monmouth averages 66.5 points per game, 3.5 fewer points than the 70.0 UNC Wilmington gives up. UNC Wilmington averages 5.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 fewer makes per game than Monmouth allows.

The Hawks and Seahawks match up Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alexis Davis is averaging 11.1 points and 8.3 rebounds for the Hawks. Divine Dibula is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games.

Rori Cox is shooting 41.5% and averaging 12.5 points for the Seahawks. Kylah Silver is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 8-2, averaging 67.2 points, 37.2 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 9.8 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.6 points per game.

Seahawks: 4-6, averaging 62.8 points, 31.5 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 9.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points.

