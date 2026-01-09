UNC Wilmington takes road win streak into matchup with Stony Brook

UNC Wilmington Seahawks (15-2, 4-0 CAA) at Stony Brook Seawolves (9-8, 1-3 CAA) Stony Brook, New York; Saturday, 6 p.m.…

UNC Wilmington Seahawks (15-2, 4-0 CAA) at Stony Brook Seawolves (9-8, 1-3 CAA)

Stony Brook, New York; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Wilmington visits Stony Brook looking to prolong its five-game road winning streak.

The Seawolves have gone 7-1 at home. Stony Brook has a 4-5 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Seahawks are 4-0 in conference matchups. UNC Wilmington is the CAA leader with 38.1 rebounds per game led by Patrick Wessler averaging 8.9.

Stony Brook makes 40.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.0 percentage points higher than UNC Wilmington has allowed to its opponents (38.8%). UNC Wilmington scores 10.7 more points per game (78.5) than Stony Brook gives up (67.8).

The Seawolves and Seahawks face off Saturday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rob Brown III averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Seawolves, scoring 10.1 points while shooting 34.3% from beyond the arc. Erik Pratt is shooting 40.0% and averaging 18.8 points over the last 10 games.

Nolan Hodge is shooting 41.6% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Seahawks, while averaging 15.8 points. Wessler is averaging 13 points, 9.1 rebounds and 1.6 blocks over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seawolves: 4-6, averaging 64.1 points, 29.6 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points per game.

Seahawks: 9-1, averaging 75.5 points, 38.1 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.