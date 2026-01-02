UNC Wilmington takes on Hampton, aims for 4th straight victory

Hampton Pirates (8-7, 2-0 CAA) at UNC Wilmington Seahawks (13-2, 2-0 CAA) Wilmington, North Carolina; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Hampton Pirates (8-7, 2-0 CAA) at UNC Wilmington Seahawks (13-2, 2-0 CAA)

Wilmington, North Carolina; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Wilmington seeks to prolong its three-game win streak with a victory over Hampton.

The Seahawks have gone 9-1 in home games. UNC Wilmington leads the CAA in rebounding, averaging 37.7 boards. Patrick Wessler paces the Seahawks with 8.5 rebounds.

The Pirates have gone 2-0 against CAA opponents. Hampton averages 11.0 turnovers per game and is 4-2 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

UNC Wilmington averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game, 1.6 more made shots than the 6.0 per game Hampton gives up. Hampton averages 6.5 more points per game (72.4) than UNC Wilmington allows to opponents (65.9).

The Seahawks and Pirates face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nolan Hodge is scoring 16.4 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Seahawks. Madison Durr is averaging 11.7 points and 2.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Michael Eley is shooting 31.8% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Pirates, while averaging 11.8 points. Jalyke Gaines-Wyatt is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seahawks: 9-1, averaging 77.6 points, 38.3 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.4 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.2 points per game.

Pirates: 6-4, averaging 71.1 points, 31.7 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

