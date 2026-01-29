UNC Wilmington hosts Lezama and Hampton

Hampton Lady Pirates (8-11, 2-5 CAA) at UNC Wilmington Seahawks (5-14, 1-7 CAA) Wilmington, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST…

Hampton Lady Pirates (8-11, 2-5 CAA) at UNC Wilmington Seahawks (5-14, 1-7 CAA)

Wilmington, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hampton visits UNC Wilmington after Kayla Lezama scored 21 points in Hampton’s 79-53 loss to the Elon Phoenix.

The Seahawks have gone 4-5 at home. UNC Wilmington gives up 69.8 points to opponents and has been outscored by 8.2 points per game.

The Lady Pirates have gone 2-5 against CAA opponents. Hampton has a 4-7 record against opponents over .500.

UNC Wilmington is shooting 40.8% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points higher than the 40.4% Hampton allows to opponents. Hampton averages 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.2 per game UNC Wilmington gives up.

The Seahawks and Lady Pirates match up Friday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rori Cox is scoring 14.6 points per game and averaging 5.4 rebounds for the Seahawks. Kylah Silver is averaging 9.2 points and 4.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Lezama is averaging 14.6 points for the Lady Pirates. Kiarra Mcelrath is averaging 13 points and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seahawks: 2-8, averaging 60.8 points, 30.4 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points per game.

Lady Pirates: 2-8, averaging 60.4 points, 29.5 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points.

