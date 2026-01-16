UNC Wilmington hosts Campbell after Smith’s 32-point outing

Campbell Fighting Camels (9-9, 3-2 CAA) at UNC Wilmington Seahawks (16-2, 5-0 CAA) Wilmington, North Carolina; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST…

Campbell Fighting Camels (9-9, 3-2 CAA) at UNC Wilmington Seahawks (16-2, 5-0 CAA)

Wilmington, North Carolina; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Campbell visits UNC Wilmington after DJ Smith scored 32 points in Campbell’s 83-82 loss to the Elon Phoenix.

The Seahawks are 10-1 in home games. UNC Wilmington has a 2-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Fighting Camels are 3-2 in conference play. Campbell averages 80.9 points and has outscored opponents by 2.1 points per game.

UNC Wilmington is shooting 45.1% from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points lower than the 48.3% Campbell allows to opponents. Campbell averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than UNC Wilmington gives up.

The Seahawks and Fighting Camels match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nolan Hodge is scoring 16.2 points per game and averaging 4.5 rebounds for the Seahawks. Christian May is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Smith is averaging 20.1 points for the Fighting Camels. Jeremiah Johnson is averaging 15.4 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seahawks: 9-1, averaging 74.2 points, 37.6 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points per game.

Fighting Camels: 6-4, averaging 84.5 points, 32.8 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.8 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.