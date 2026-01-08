UNC Wilmington defeats Northeastern 87-78

BOSTON (AP) — Patrick Wessler’s 19 points and 11 rebounds helped UNC Wilmington defeat Northeastern 87-78 on Thursday night. Nolan…

BOSTON (AP) — Patrick Wessler’s 19 points and 11 rebounds helped UNC Wilmington defeat Northeastern 87-78 on Thursday night.

Nolan Hodge scored 17 points and added six rebounds and four blocks for the Seahawks (15-2, 4-0 Coastal Athletic Association). Madison Durr shot 3 of 5 from the field and 7 for 7 from the free-throw line to finish with 14 points.

The Huskies (5-10, 1-3) were led by Youri Fritz, who posted 21 points and two blocks. Northeastern also got 15 points from Xavier Abreu. Ryan Williams finished with nine points and three steals.

UNC Wilmington entered halftime up 44-40. Wessler paced the team in scoring in the first half with 14 points. Hodge scored 15 points in the second half to help lead UNC Wilmington to a nine-point victory.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

