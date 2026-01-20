UNC Greensboro visits Johnson and VMI

UNC Greensboro Spartans (7-12, 3-3 SoCon) at VMI Keydets (6-13, 1-5 SoCon) Lexington, Virginia; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

UNC Greensboro Spartans (7-12, 3-3 SoCon) at VMI Keydets (6-13, 1-5 SoCon)

Lexington, Virginia; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: VMI hosts UNC Greensboro after TJ Johnson scored 20 points in VMI’s 82-68 loss to the Citadel Bulldogs.

The Keydets have gone 5-4 in home games. VMI is 5-8 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 10.1 turnovers per game.

The Spartans have gone 3-3 against SoCon opponents. UNC Greensboro ranks ninth in the SoCon with 12.5 assists per game led by Justin Neely averaging 2.8.

VMI is shooting 40.2% from the field this season, 5.6 percentage points lower than the 45.8% UNC Greensboro allows to opponents. UNC Greensboro averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 fewer makes per game than VMI allows.

The Keydets and Spartans square off Wednesday for the first time in SoCon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnson is averaging 18.9 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Keydets. Linus Holmstrom is averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games.

Neely is scoring 16.1 points per game with 11.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Spartans. KJ Younger is averaging 15.1 points and 6.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Keydets: 3-7, averaging 70.9 points, 31.3 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points per game.

Spartans: 6-4, averaging 84.0 points, 35.2 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 5.7 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points.

