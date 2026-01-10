UNC Greensboro visits East Tennessee State after Morris’ 25-point game

UNC Greensboro Spartans (6-10, 2-1 SoCon) at East Tennessee State Buccaneers (11-5, 3-0 SoCon) Johnson City, Tennessee; Saturday, 4 p.m.…

UNC Greensboro Spartans (6-10, 2-1 SoCon) at East Tennessee State Buccaneers (11-5, 3-0 SoCon)

Johnson City, Tennessee; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Buccaneers -12.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: East Tennessee State hosts UNC Greensboro after Cam Morris III scored 25 points in East Tennessee State’s 81-67 win against the VMI Keydets.

The Buccaneers are 9-1 in home games. East Tennessee State averages 78.3 points while outscoring opponents by 11.7 points per game.

The Spartans are 2-1 against SoCon opponents. UNC Greensboro ranks ninth in the SoCon with 12.9 assists per game led by Justin Neely averaging 2.8.

East Tennessee State’s average of 7.8 made 3-pointers per game is 2.6 fewer made shots on average than the 10.4 per game UNC Greensboro allows. UNC Greensboro averages 12.8 more points per game (79.4) than East Tennessee State allows to opponents (66.6).

The Buccaneers and Spartans match up Saturday for the first time in SoCon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaylen Smith is shooting 33.7% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Buccaneers, while averaging 10.4 points and 1.8 steals. Brian Taylor II is shooting 46.2% and averaging 13.8 points over the past 10 games.

Neely is averaging 16.3 points and 11.3 rebounds for the Spartans. KJ Younger is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buccaneers: 6-4, averaging 76.0 points, 31.1 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points per game.

Spartans: 5-5, averaging 82.7 points, 34.9 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 5.2 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

