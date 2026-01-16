UNC Greensboro takes on Mercer after Neely’s 23-point showing

Mercer Bears (11-7, 3-2 SoCon) at UNC Greensboro Spartans (7-11, 3-2 SoCon) Greensboro, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Mercer Bears (11-7, 3-2 SoCon) at UNC Greensboro Spartans (7-11, 3-2 SoCon)

Greensboro, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Greensboro hosts Mercer after Justin Neely scored 23 points in UNC Greensboro’s 69-66 overtime win against the Citadel Bulldogs.

The Spartans have gone 5-3 in home games. UNC Greensboro ranks seventh in the SoCon with 9.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Neely averaging 3.0.

The Bears are 3-2 in conference play. Mercer is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

UNC Greensboro’s average of 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.7 fewer made shots on average than the 8.6 per game Mercer allows. Mercer has shot at a 46.3% clip from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points above the 45.2% shooting opponents of UNC Greensboro have averaged.

The Spartans and Bears face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Donald Whitehead Jr. is shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, while averaging 11.8 points. Neely is averaging 18.5 points and 11.7 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Zaire Williams is shooting 34.2% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, while averaging 11.8 points and 1.6 steals. Baraka Okojie is averaging 15.9 points and 5.1 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 6-4, averaging 82.5 points, 36.0 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 5.3 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points per game.

Bears: 5-5, averaging 85.6 points, 37.6 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

