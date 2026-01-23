UNC Greensboro takes on East Tennessee State in conference matchup

East Tennessee State Buccaneers (8-11, 1-3 SoCon) at UNC Greensboro Spartans (12-8, 2-3 SoCon) Greensboro, North Carolina; Saturday, 11 a.m.…

East Tennessee State Buccaneers (8-11, 1-3 SoCon) at UNC Greensboro Spartans (12-8, 2-3 SoCon)

Greensboro, North Carolina; Saturday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Meghan Downing and East Tennessee State visit Jeni Levine and UNC Greensboro in SoCon play.

The Spartans are 9-1 in home games. UNC Greensboro is third in the SoCon in rebounding averaging 34.0 rebounds. Rylan Moffitt leads the Spartans with 7.4 boards.

The Buccaneers are 1-3 in conference matchups. East Tennessee State has a 1-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

UNC Greensboro scores 67.1 points, 8.1 more per game than the 59.0 East Tennessee State allows. East Tennessee State’s 33.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.0 percentage points lower than UNC Greensboro has given up to its opponents (37.4%).

The Spartans and Buccaneers meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Makiah Asidanya is shooting 39.6% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, while averaging 11.7 points. Levine is shooting 43.0% and averaging 14.4 points over the past 10 games.

Downing is averaging 8.1 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.2 blocks for the Buccaneers. Lucy Hood is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 7-3, averaging 76.2 points, 37.9 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 11.4 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 49.6 points per game.

Buccaneers: 5-5, averaging 57.1 points, 33.5 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 33.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.