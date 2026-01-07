UNC Greensboro hosts Samford in conference showdown

Samford Bulldogs (7-10) at UNC Greensboro Spartans (10-5) Greensboro, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Briana Rivera and…

Samford Bulldogs (7-10) at UNC Greensboro Spartans (10-5)

Greensboro, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Briana Rivera and Samford take on Jeni Levine and UNC Greensboro on Thursday.

The Spartans have gone 7-0 in home games. UNC Greensboro is 1-5 against opponents over .500.

The Bulldogs are 2-8 on the road. Samford has a 2-10 record against teams over .500.

UNC Greensboro is shooting 40.3% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points lower than the 42.0% Samford allows to opponents. Samford scores 7.6 more points per game (59.8) than UNC Greensboro gives up to opponents (52.2).

The Spartans and Bulldogs square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Levine is scoring 15.9 points per game and averaging 4.5 rebounds for the Spartans. Makiah Asidanya is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Kaylee Yarbrough is averaging 12.9 points for the Bulldogs. Rivera is averaging 10.6 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 8-2, averaging 78.7 points, 40.1 rebounds, 17.9 assists, 11.9 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 46.3 points per game.

Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 60.0 points, 27.4 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 37.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

