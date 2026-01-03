UNC Greensboro hosts Samford after Faulkner’s 25-point game

Samford Bulldogs (8-6, 1-0 SoCon) at UNC Greensboro Spartans (5-9, 1-0 SoCon) Greensboro, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Samford Bulldogs (8-6, 1-0 SoCon) at UNC Greensboro Spartans (5-9, 1-0 SoCon)

Greensboro, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -2.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Samford plays UNC Greensboro after Dylan Faulkner scored 25 points in Samford’s 78-58 victory over the VMI Keydets.

The Spartans have gone 3-3 at home. UNC Greensboro has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

The Bulldogs are 1-0 against SoCon opponents. Samford is 1-6 against opponents over .500.

UNC Greensboro averages 78.3 points per game, 3.7 more points than the 74.6 Samford gives up. Samford has shot at a 42.7% rate from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points fewer than the 44.0% shooting opponents of UNC Greensboro have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justin Neely is shooting 53.3% and averaging 15.1 points for the Spartans. KJ Younger is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games.

Jadin Booth is shooting 40.7% from beyond the arc with 3.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 18.7 points. Faulkner is averaging 15.5 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.6 blocks over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 5-5, averaging 81.5 points, 34.6 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 5.8 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points per game.

Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 76.0 points, 34.4 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.