UNC Greensboro hosts Chattanooga following Frison’s 27-point performance

Chattanooga Mocs (6-7) at UNC Greensboro Spartans (4-9) Greensboro, North Carolina; Thursday, 4 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mocs -1.5;…

Chattanooga Mocs (6-7) at UNC Greensboro Spartans (4-9)

Greensboro, North Carolina; Thursday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mocs -1.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Chattanooga plays UNC Greensboro after Jordan Frison scored 27 points in Chattanooga’s 73-66 victory against the Alabama A&M Bulldogs.

The Spartans have gone 2-3 at home. UNC Greensboro averages 10.8 turnovers per game and is 3-2 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Mocs are 2-4 in road games. Chattanooga is third in the SoCon giving up 71.3 points while holding opponents to 41.9% shooting.

UNC Greensboro’s average of 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.8 more made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Chattanooga gives up. Chattanooga has shot at a 44.8% rate from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point above the 43.8% shooting opponents of UNC Greensboro have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justin Neely is shooting 52.8% and averaging 15.0 points for the Spartans. KJ Younger is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games.

Makai Richards is averaging 4.2 points for the Mocs. Frison is averaging 16.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 4-6, averaging 80.1 points, 34.2 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 5.5 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points per game.

Mocs: 5-5, averaging 78.3 points, 32.3 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 6.5 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.