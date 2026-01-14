UNC Greensboro faces Furman on 7-game win streak

UNC Greensboro Spartans (12-5, 2-0 SoCon) at Furman Paladins (9-8, 1-1 SoCon) Greenville, South Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

UNC Greensboro Spartans (12-5, 2-0 SoCon) at Furman Paladins (9-8, 1-1 SoCon)

Greenville, South Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Greensboro is looking to keep its seven-game win streak alive when the Spartans take on Furman.

The Paladins have gone 7-2 in home games. Furman ranks sixth in the SoCon in team defense, giving up 63.9 points while holding opponents to 40.4% shooting.

The Spartans are 2-0 against SoCon opponents. UNC Greensboro has a 2-5 record against opponents above .500.

Furman averages 71.5 points, 18.2 more per game than the 53.3 UNC Greensboro allows. UNC Greensboro averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.5 more made shots on average than the 5.9 per game Furman allows.

The Paladins and Spartans match up Thursday for the first time in SoCon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Clare Coyle is shooting 55.7% and averaging 14.9 points for the Paladins. Alyssa Ervin is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Rylan Moffitt is averaging seven points and 7.5 rebounds for the Spartans. Jeni Levine is averaging 16.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Paladins: 7-3, averaging 77.8 points, 37.1 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 14.8 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.2 points per game.

Spartans: 9-1, averaging 83.4 points, 41.5 rebounds, 19.9 assists, 12.6 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 44.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.