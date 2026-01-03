UNC Greensboro earns 89-82 victory over Samford

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Justin Neely’s 22 points helped UNC Greensboro defeat Samford 89-82 on Saturday. Neely had 14 rebounds…

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Justin Neely’s 22 points helped UNC Greensboro defeat Samford 89-82 on Saturday.

Neely had 14 rebounds for the Spartans (6-9, 2-0 Southern Conference). Noah Norgaard scored 17 points while shooting 5 for 9 (5 for 6 from 3-point range) and 2 of 4 from the free-throw line. KJ Younger finished with 15 points, while adding eight rebounds.

The Bulldogs (8-7, 1-1) were led by Jadin Booth, who recorded 26 points and four assists. Dylan Faulkner added 25 points and four blocks for Samford. Keaton Norris also had 14 points, seven rebounds and five assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

