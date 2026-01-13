UNC Asheville visits Presbyterian after Taylor’s 27-point outing

UNC Asheville Bulldogs (8-10, 2-2 Big South) at Presbyterian Blue Hose (8-10, 1-2 Big South) Clinton, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7…

UNC Asheville Bulldogs (8-10, 2-2 Big South) at Presbyterian Blue Hose (8-10, 1-2 Big South)

Clinton, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Asheville visits Presbyterian after Kameron Taylor scored 27 points in UNC Asheville’s 91-72 win over the Radford Highlanders.

The Blue Hose have gone 6-1 at home. Presbyterian is fifth in the Big South with 13.7 assists per game led by Triston Wilson averaging 3.5.

The Bulldogs have gone 2-2 against Big South opponents. UNC Asheville is fifth in the Big South allowing 73.6 points while holding opponents to 44.7% shooting.

Presbyterian’s average of 5.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.9 fewer made shots on average than the 6.4 per game UNC Asheville gives up. UNC Asheville averages 74.8 points per game, 4.8 more than the 70.0 Presbyterian gives up to opponents.

The Blue Hose and Bulldogs meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonah Pierce is scoring 15.1 points per game with 9.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Blue Hose. Carl Parrish is averaging 12.9 points and 2.3 rebounds while shooting 46.0% over the last 10 games.

Taylor is averaging 17.2 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Bulldogs. Justin Wright is averaging 16.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Hose: 5-5, averaging 74.0 points, 33.2 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points per game.

Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 74.3 points, 34.4 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points.

