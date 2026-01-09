UNC Asheville visits Jones and Radford

UNC Asheville Bulldogs (7-10, 1-2 Big South) at Radford Highlanders (9-8, 2-0 Big South) Radford, Virginia; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST…

UNC Asheville Bulldogs (7-10, 1-2 Big South) at Radford Highlanders (9-8, 2-0 Big South)

Radford, Virginia; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Radford hosts UNC Asheville after Del Jones scored 27 points in Radford’s 80-61 win against the Presbyterian Blue Hose.

The Highlanders are 8-2 on their home court. Radford scores 81.9 points and has outscored opponents by 4.8 points per game.

The Bulldogs are 1-2 in Big South play. UNC Asheville is 2-2 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 12.2 turnovers per game.

Radford averages 10.3 made 3-pointers per game, 3.7 more made shots than the 6.6 per game UNC Asheville allows. UNC Asheville has shot at a 46.4% clip from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points greater than the 43.9% shooting opponents of Radford have averaged.

The Highlanders and Bulldogs match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyson Brown is averaging 6.9 points and 7.2 rebounds for the Highlanders. Jaylon Johnson is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Justin Wright is averaging 17.1 points for the Bulldogs. Daren Patrick is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 7-3, averaging 86.8 points, 32.2 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 9.5 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points per game.

Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 73.4 points, 33.5 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

