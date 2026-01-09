UNC Asheville hosts Harris and Longwood

Longwood Lancers (11-4, 2-0 Big South) at UNC Asheville Bulldogs (6-10, 1-2 Big South) Asheville, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m.…

Longwood Lancers (11-4, 2-0 Big South) at UNC Asheville Bulldogs (6-10, 1-2 Big South)

Asheville, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Longwood visits UNC Asheville after Amor Harris scored 20 points in Longwood’s 83-63 victory over the Charleston Southern Buccaneers.

The Bulldogs have gone 4-5 in home games. UNC Asheville is fifth in the Big South scoring 63.3 points while shooting 38.8% from the field.

The Lancers have gone 2-0 against Big South opponents. Longwood leads the Big South with 14.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Otaifo Esenabhalu averaging 3.6.

UNC Asheville is shooting 38.8% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points lower than the 40.0% Longwood allows to opponents. Longwood scores 20.8 more points per game (80.6) than UNC Asheville allows (59.8).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aileen Marquez averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 10.9 points while shooting 37.0% from beyond the arc. Nia Green is shooting 59.8% and averaging 16.7 points over the past 10 games.

Harris is averaging 13.5 points for the Lancers. Malea Brown is averaging 9.8 points and 1.9 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 65.2 points, 37.6 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 9.0 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.4 points per game.

Lancers: 7-3, averaging 74.3 points, 33.3 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 11.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.