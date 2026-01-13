UNC Asheville hosts Charleston Southern after Bailey’s 30-point showing

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (4-13, 2-2 Big South) at UNC Asheville Bulldogs (6-11, 1-3 Big South) Asheville, North Carolina; Wednesday, 6:30…

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (4-13, 2-2 Big South) at UNC Asheville Bulldogs (6-11, 1-3 Big South)

Asheville, North Carolina; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston Southern takes on UNC Asheville after Tyonna Bailey scored 30 points in Charleston Southern’s 63-54 loss to the Winthrop Eagles.

The Bulldogs have gone 4-6 in home games. UNC Asheville is 4-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 21.6 turnovers per game.

The Buccaneers have gone 2-2 against Big South opponents. Charleston Southern is 2-10 against opponents over .500.

UNC Asheville scores 63.0 points per game, 10.6 fewer points than the 73.6 Charleston Southern allows. Charleston Southern averages 58.9 points per game, 1.3 fewer than the 60.2 UNC Asheville allows.

The Bulldogs and Buccaneers square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nia Green is scoring 14.4 points per game with 6.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Bulldogs. Aileen Marquez is averaging 10.2 points over the past 10 games.

Caelan Ellis averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Buccaneers, scoring 12.4 points while shooting 33.8% from beyond the arc. Bailey is shooting 46.0% and averaging 18.9 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 64.3 points, 37.6 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 9.1 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.7 points per game.

Buccaneers: 3-7, averaging 59.6 points, 26.2 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 6.3 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points.

