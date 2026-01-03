UMKC visits Omaha following Djobet’s 22-point game

UMKC Roos (3-12, 0-1 Summit League) at Omaha Mavericks (7-9, 0-1 Summit League) Omaha, Nebraska; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM…

UMKC Roos (3-12, 0-1 Summit League) at Omaha Mavericks (7-9, 0-1 Summit League)

Omaha, Nebraska; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mavericks -9.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Omaha hosts UMKC after Paul Djobet scored 22 points in Omaha’s 84-69 loss to the South Dakota State Jackrabbits.

The Mavericks are 5-1 on their home court. Omaha is 3-2 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 10.9 turnovers per game.

The Roos are 0-1 against conference opponents. UMKC is ninth in the Summit League scoring 71.7 points per game and is shooting 41.9%.

Omaha averages 9.2 made 3-pointers per game, 1.7 more made shots than the 7.5 per game UMKC allows. UMKC averages 71.7 points per game, 6.2 fewer points than the 77.9 Omaha allows to opponents.

The Mavericks and Roos match up Saturday for the first time in Summit League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lance Waddles is averaging 16.6 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Mavericks. Ja’Sean Glover is averaging 10.6 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.7 assists over the past 10 games.

CJ Evans is averaging 11.8 points and 4.1 assists for the Roos. Jayson Petty is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 5-5, averaging 74.7 points, 32.8 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points per game.

Roos: 2-8, averaging 72.6 points, 32.0 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

