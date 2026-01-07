UMKC visits North Dakota State following Koenen’s 25-point outing

UMKC Roos (3-11, 1-1 Summit) at North Dakota State Bison (13-2, 2-0 Summit) Fargo, North Dakota; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST…

UMKC Roos (3-11, 1-1 Summit) at North Dakota State Bison (13-2, 2-0 Summit)

Fargo, North Dakota; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota State faces UMKC after Avery Koenen scored 25 points in North Dakota State’s 81-44 victory against the Denver Pioneers.

The Bison are 4-1 in home games. North Dakota State leads the Summit averaging 79.3 points and is shooting 48.2%.

The Roos are 1-1 against Summit opponents. UMKC is fifth in the Summit scoring 68.1 points per game and is shooting 41.5%.

North Dakota State’s average of 6.0 made 3-pointers per game is 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 7.0 per game UMKC allows. UMKC has shot at a 41.5% clip from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points above the 40.8% shooting opponents of North Dakota State have averaged.

The Bison and Roos match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Koenen is scoring 18.8 points per game and averaging 10.3 rebounds for the Bison. Marisa Frost is averaging 13.9 points and 2.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Emani Bennett is scoring 15.5 points per game with 4.2 rebounds and 1.0 assist for the Roos. Elauni Bennett is averaging 13.8 points and 7.2 rebounds while shooting 57.6% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 10-0, averaging 82.3 points, 35.2 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 50.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.5 points per game.

Roos: 2-8, averaging 66.7 points, 32.8 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 10.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

