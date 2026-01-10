UMKC hosts King and North Dakota

North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (8-11, 2-1 Summit League) at UMKC Roos (4-13, 1-2 Summit League) Kansas City, Missouri; Saturday, 8…

North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (8-11, 2-1 Summit League) at UMKC Roos (4-13, 1-2 Summit League)

Kansas City, Missouri; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Roos -1.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota visits UMKC after Eli King scored 21 points in North Dakota’s 90-79 loss to the Omaha Mavericks.

The Roos are 3-4 on their home court. UMKC has a 3-8 record against teams over .500.

The Fightin’ Hawks are 2-1 against Summit League opponents. North Dakota is 4-7 in games decided by at least 10 points.

UMKC is shooting 42.3% from the field this season, 4.9 percentage points lower than the 47.2% North Dakota allows to opponents. North Dakota averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than UMKC gives up.

The Roos and Fightin’ Hawks face off Saturday for the first time in Summit League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Karmello Branch is shooting 36.6% and averaging 13.4 points for the Roos. Kasheem Grady II is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Greyson Uelmen is shooting 48.7% and averaging 12.7 points for the Fightin’ Hawks. Zach Kraft is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Roos: 3-7, averaging 74.4 points, 32.5 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.5 points per game.

Fightin’ Hawks: 5-5, averaging 76.2 points, 33.2 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 8.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

