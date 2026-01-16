UMKC faces South Dakota State after Grady’s 21-point performance

UMKC Roos (4-15, 1-4 Summit League) at South Dakota State Jackrabbits (9-10, 2-2 Summit League) Brookings, South Dakota; Saturday, 5:15…

UMKC Roos (4-15, 1-4 Summit League) at South Dakota State Jackrabbits (9-10, 2-2 Summit League)

Brookings, South Dakota; Saturday, 5:15 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMKC takes on South Dakota State after Kasheem Grady II scored 21 points in UMKC’s 99-83 loss to the South Dakota Coyotes.

The Jackrabbits have gone 6-1 at home. South Dakota State is 4-4 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 11.5 turnovers per game.

The Roos are 1-4 in Summit League play. UMKC is 2-12 in games decided by at least 10 points.

South Dakota State’s average of 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.3 more made shots on average than the 8.0 per game UMKC gives up. UMKC averages 72.8 points per game, 0.2 more than the 72.6 South Dakota State gives up to opponents.

The Jackrabbits and Roos match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaden Jackson is shooting 34.7% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Jackrabbits, while averaging 13.6 points and 1.5 steals. Damon Wilkinson is shooting 58.9% and averaging 15.0 points over the past 10 games.

Karmello Branch is averaging 13.2 points for the Roos. CJ Evans is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jackrabbits: 4-6, averaging 79.6 points, 32.6 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 4.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.8 points per game.

Roos: 3-7, averaging 78.1 points, 32.9 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.