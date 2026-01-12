UMass visits Western Michigan after Bettiol’s 20-point game

UMass Minutemen (10-7, 1-4 MAC) at Western Michigan Broncos (7-9, 1-3 MAC) Kalamazoo, Michigan; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

UMass Minutemen (10-7, 1-4 MAC) at Western Michigan Broncos (7-9, 1-3 MAC)

Kalamazoo, Michigan; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMass plays Western Michigan after Leonardo Bettiol scored 20 points in UMass’ 79-71 win against the Ball State Cardinals.

The Broncos have gone 6-2 at home. Western Michigan has a 3-8 record against opponents over .500.

The Minutemen are 1-4 in MAC play. UMass ranks fifth in the MAC shooting 34.3% from 3-point range.

Western Michigan is shooting 45.3% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points higher than the 43.7% UMass allows to opponents. UMass averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 9.1 per game Western Michigan allows.

The Broncos and Minutemen match up Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Griffith is scoring 15.5 points per game with 1.5 rebounds and 4.3 assists for the Broncos. Jayden Brewer is averaging 11.5 points and 7.2 rebounds while shooting 46.1% over the last 10 games.

Bettiol is shooting 61.2% and averaging 16.3 points for the Minutemen. Marcus Banks is averaging 16.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 5-5, averaging 75.9 points, 31.9 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points per game.

Minutemen: 6-4, averaging 82.3 points, 37.2 rebounds, 19.2 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

