UMass visits Rowe and Buffalo

UMass Minutewomen (12-3, 4-1 MAC) at Buffalo Bulls (2-14, 0-5 MAC)

Buffalo, New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo takes on UMass after Aniya Rowe scored 24 points in Buffalo’s 103-61 loss to the Ball State Cardinals.

The Bulls are 2-3 in home games. Buffalo allows 70.0 points to opponents and has been outscored by 12.4 points per game.

The Minutewomen are 4-1 against MAC opponents. UMass scores 70.0 points and has outscored opponents by 11.7 points per game.

Buffalo scores 57.6 points per game, 0.7 fewer points than the 58.3 UMass gives up. UMass averages 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, the same that Buffalo gives up.

The Bulls and Minutewomen meet Saturday for the first time in MAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rowe is scoring 10.6 points per game with 3.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Bulls. Paula Lopez is averaging 8.2 points over the past 10 games.

Yahmani McKayle is shooting 40.0% and averaging 16.0 points for the Minutewomen. Megan Olbrys is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 1-9, averaging 59.3 points, 35.5 rebounds, 9.3 assists, 9.7 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 37.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points per game.

Minutewomen: 7-3, averaging 69.4 points, 34.1 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 9.8 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

