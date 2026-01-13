UMass visits Griffith and Western Michigan

UMass Minutemen (10-7, 1-4 MAC) at Western Michigan Broncos (7-9, 1-3 MAC) Kalamazoo, Michigan; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

UMass Minutemen (10-7, 1-4 MAC) at Western Michigan Broncos (7-9, 1-3 MAC)

Kalamazoo, Michigan; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Minutemen -2.5; over/under is 161.5

BOTTOM LINE: Western Michigan hosts UMass after Jalen Griffith scored 21 points in Western Michigan’s 79-62 win over the Eastern Michigan Eagles.

The Broncos are 6-2 in home games. Western Michigan is fifth in the MAC with 24.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Jayden Brewer averaging 6.6.

The Minutemen are 1-4 against conference opponents. UMass is sixth in the MAC scoring 80.5 points per game and is shooting 46.5%.

Western Michigan is shooting 45.3% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points higher than the 43.7% UMass allows to opponents. UMass has shot at a 46.5% clip from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points above the 44.2% shooting opponents of Western Michigan have averaged.

The Broncos and Minutemen match up Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Griffith is averaging 15.5 points and 4.3 assists for the Broncos. Brewer is averaging 11.5 points and 7.2 rebounds while shooting 46.1% over the past 10 games.

Leonardo Bettiol is averaging 16.3 points and 7.4 rebounds for the Minutemen. Marcus Banks is averaging 16.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 5-5, averaging 75.9 points, 31.9 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points per game.

Minutemen: 6-4, averaging 82.3 points, 37.2 rebounds, 19.2 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points.

