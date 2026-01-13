UMass visits Griffith and Western Michigan

UMass Minutemen (10-7, 1-4 MAC) at Western Michigan Broncos (7-9, 1-3 MAC) Kalamazoo, Michigan; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

UMass Minutemen (10-7, 1-4 MAC) at Western Michigan Broncos (7-9, 1-3 MAC)

Kalamazoo, Michigan; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Minutemen -2.5; over/under is 161.5

BOTTOM LINE: Western Michigan faces UMass after Jalen Griffith scored 21 points in Western Michigan’s 79-62 victory against the Eastern Michigan Eagles.

The Broncos have gone 6-2 at home. Western Michigan ranks ninth in the MAC with 14 assists per game led by Griffith averaging 4.3.

The Minutemen are 1-4 against MAC opponents. UMass ranks fourth in the MAC with 24.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Leonardo Bettiol averaging 5.3.

Western Michigan scores 76.1 points per game, 2.2 more points than the 73.9 UMass allows. UMass averages 80.5 points per game, 2.2 more than the 78.3 Western Michigan gives up.

The Broncos and Minutemen square off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Griffith is scoring 15.5 points per game and averaging 1.5 rebounds for the Broncos. Jayden Brewer is averaging 11.5 points and 7.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Bettiol is averaging 16.3 points and 7.4 rebounds for the Minutemen. Marcus Banks is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 5-5, averaging 75.9 points, 31.9 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76 points per game.

Minutemen: 6-4, averaging 82.3 points, 37.2 rebounds, 19.2 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points.

