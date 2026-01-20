UMass Minutewomen play the Ball State Cardinals, look for 4th straight win

UMass Minutewomen (13-3, 5-1 MAC) at Ball State Cardinals (14-4, 6-0 MAC) Muncie, Indiana; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

UMass Minutewomen (13-3, 5-1 MAC) at Ball State Cardinals (14-4, 6-0 MAC)

Muncie, Indiana; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMass will attempt to build upon its three-game win streak with a victory against Ball State.

The Cardinals are 6-1 on their home court. Ball State leads the MAC in rebounding, averaging 40.4 boards. Tessa Towers leads the Cardinals with 8.3 rebounds.

The Minutewomen have gone 5-1 against MAC opponents. UMass is fifth in the MAC scoring 70.6 points per game and is shooting 42.5%.

Ball State averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game, 1.1 more made shots than the 6.3 per game UMass gives up. UMass averages 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 fewer makes per game than Ball State gives up.

The Cardinals and Minutewomen match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Grace Kingery averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinals, scoring 12.5 points while shooting 40.9% from beyond the arc. Towers is shooting 62.5% and averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games.

Yahmani McKayle is averaging 16.1 points, 5.3 assists and 1.6 steals for the Minutewomen. Allie Palmieri is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 7-3, averaging 81.2 points, 37.3 rebounds, 19.0 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points per game.

Minutewomen: 7-3, averaging 71.0 points, 34.9 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

