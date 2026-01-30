UMass Lowell visits Smith and Maine

UMass Lowell River Hawks (6-15, 0-8 America East) at Maine Black Bears (10-11, 5-3 America East) Orono, Maine; Saturday, 1…

UMass Lowell River Hawks (6-15, 0-8 America East) at Maine Black Bears (10-11, 5-3 America East)

Orono, Maine; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Maine faces UMass Lowell after Adrianna Smith scored 29 points in Maine’s 62-57 loss to the Binghamton Bearcats.

The Black Bears are 4-3 in home games. Maine ranks third in the America East with 13.7 assists per game led by Smith averaging 4.6.

The River Hawks have gone 0-8 against America East opponents. UMass Lowell ranks seventh in the America East shooting 29.3% from 3-point range.

Maine’s average of 5.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.7 fewer made shots on average than the 6.2 per game UMass Lowell gives up. UMass Lowell averages 58.5 points per game, 3.2 fewer than the 61.7 Maine gives up to opponents.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Smith is scoring 21.6 points per game with 9.4 rebounds and 4.6 assists for the Black Bears. Asta Blauenfeldt is averaging 11.7 points and 2.1 rebounds while shooting 42.5% over the last 10 games.

Jaini Edmonds is scoring 13.5 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the River Hawks. Sabrina Larsson is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Black Bears: 7-3, averaging 66.0 points, 24.7 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 9.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.6 points per game.

River Hawks: 1-9, averaging 59.5 points, 31.0 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 5.0 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.