UMass Lowell plays Bryant following Edmonds’ 24-point outing

Bryant Bulldogs (12-3, 2-0 America East) at UMass Lowell River Hawks (6-9, 0-2 America East)

Lowell, Massachusetts; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMass Lowell hosts Bryant after Jaini Edmonds scored 24 points in UMass Lowell’s 74-62 loss to the Albany Great Danes.

The River Hawks have gone 4-2 at home. UMass Lowell is fifth in the America East with 20.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Klimentina Modeva averaging 4.3.

The Bulldogs have gone 2-0 against America East opponents. Bryant ranks second in the America East shooting 38.0% from 3-point range.

UMass Lowell averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game, 3.8 more made shots than the 3.5 per game Bryant gives up. Bryant has shot at a 45.0% clip from the field this season, 4.3 percentage points higher than the 40.7% shooting opponents of UMass Lowell have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Edmonds is averaging 13.5 points for the River Hawks. Sabrina Larsson is averaging 9.0 points over the last 10 games.

Nia Scott is averaging 12.5 points and 9.2 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Mia Mancini is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: River Hawks: 4-6, averaging 65.7 points, 32.4 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.7 points per game.

Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 67.5 points, 34.8 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

