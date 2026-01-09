UMass Lowell hosts Binghamton after Pucci’s 20-point game

Binghamton Bearcats (10-5, 2-0 America East) at UMass Lowell River Hawks (6-10, 0-3 America East) Lowell, Massachusetts; Saturday, 1 p.m.…

Binghamton Bearcats (10-5, 2-0 America East) at UMass Lowell River Hawks (6-10, 0-3 America East)

Lowell, Massachusetts; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Binghamton plays UMass Lowell after Bella Pucci scored 20 points in Binghamton’s 71-67 win over the Vermont Catamounts.

The River Hawks have gone 4-3 in home games. UMass Lowell is fourth in the America East in rebounding with 31.7 rebounds. Maddie Rice leads the River Hawks with 6.3 boards.

The Bearcats are 2-0 against America East opponents. Binghamton is 4-5 against opponents over .500.

UMass Lowell is shooting 39.7% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points lower than the 41.3% Binghamton allows to opponents. Binghamton has shot at a 42.5% clip from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points greater than the 41.1% shooting opponents of UMass Lowell have averaged.

The River Hawks and Bearcats face off Saturday for the first time in America East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paris Gilmore is averaging 8.3 points for the River Hawks. Jaini Edmonds is averaging 15.7 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 43.4% over the last 10 games.

Kendall Bennett is averaging 13.5 points and 8.7 rebounds for the Bearcats. Meghan Casey is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: River Hawks: 4-6, averaging 64.9 points, 33.2 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points per game.

Bearcats: 7-3, averaging 66.1 points, 29.7 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

