UMass Lowell faces Vermont on 5-game skid

UMass Lowell River Hawks (6-12, 0-5 America East) at Vermont Catamounts (15-5, 4-1 America East) Burlington, Vermont; Thursday, 11 a.m.…

UMass Lowell River Hawks (6-12, 0-5 America East) at Vermont Catamounts (15-5, 4-1 America East)

Burlington, Vermont; Thursday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMass Lowell enters the matchup against Vermont after losing five straight games.

The Catamounts have gone 7-0 at home. Vermont is eighth in the America East with 7.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Nikola Priede averaging 2.1.

The River Hawks have gone 0-5 against America East opponents. UMass Lowell is eighth in the America East with 10.6 assists per game led by Jaini Edmonds averaging 2.7.

Vermont makes 47.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.4 percentage points higher than UMass Lowell has allowed to its opponents (42.0%). UMass Lowell averages 59.6 points per game, 4.9 more than the 54.7 Vermont gives up to opponents.

The Catamounts and River Hawks face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keira Hanson averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Catamounts, scoring 14.4 points while shooting 43.8% from beyond the arc. Priede is averaging 16.6 points and 7.8 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Edmonds is shooting 39.0% and averaging 12.8 points for the River Hawks. Sabrina Larsson is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Catamounts: 8-2, averaging 65.8 points, 28.8 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.3 points per game.

River Hawks: 3-7, averaging 62.0 points, 30.3 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.