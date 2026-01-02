UMass hosts Towns and Bowling Green

Bowling Green Falcons (10-4, 1-1 MAC) at UMass Minutemen (9-5, 0-2 MAC) Amherst, Massachusetts; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Bowling Green Falcons (10-4, 1-1 MAC) at UMass Minutemen (9-5, 0-2 MAC)

Amherst, Massachusetts; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bowling Green takes on UMass after Sam Towns scored 24 points in Bowling Green’s 93-83 loss to the Miami (OH) RedHawks.

The Minutemen are 6-2 on their home court. UMass is 4-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 13.2 turnovers per game.

The Falcons are 1-1 against MAC opponents. Bowling Green ranks fifth in the MAC shooting 33.8% from 3-point range.

UMass makes 45.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.4 percentage points higher than Bowling Green has allowed to its opponents (41.2%). Bowling Green averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 more made shots on average than the 5.9 per game UMass allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Banks is shooting 36.5% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Minutemen, while averaging 16.2 points. Leonardo Bettiol is averaging 14.2 points and 6.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Javontae Campbell is averaging 15.6 points, 4.1 assists and 3.6 steals for the Falcons. Towns is averaging 14.5 points and 7.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Minutemen: 6-4, averaging 77.4 points, 35.7 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points per game.

Falcons: 7-3, averaging 86.2 points, 33.4 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 11.6 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 50.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.