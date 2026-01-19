UMass hosts Toledo following Bettiol’s 25-point showing

Toledo Rockets (10-8, 4-2 MAC) at UMass Minutemen (11-8, 2-5 MAC) Amherst, Massachusetts; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UMass…

Toledo Rockets (10-8, 4-2 MAC) at UMass Minutemen (11-8, 2-5 MAC)

Amherst, Massachusetts; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMass takes on Toledo after Leonardo Bettiol scored 25 points in UMass’ 70-68 loss to the Northern Illinois Huskies.

The Minutemen have gone 7-3 in home games. UMass is seventh in the MAC scoring 80.1 points while shooting 46.2% from the field.

The Rockets have gone 4-2 against MAC opponents. Toledo is fifth in the MAC scoring 82.8 points per game and is shooting 47.7%.

UMass’ average of 7.6 made 3-pointers per game is 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 8.7 per game Toledo gives up. Toledo scores 8.6 more points per game (82.8) than UMass allows to opponents (74.2).

The Minutemen and Rockets meet Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bettiol is scoring 17.0 points per game with 7.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Minutemen. Marcus Banks is averaging 15.2 points and 2.9 rebounds while shooting 40.7% over the past 10 games.

Sonny Wilson is averaging 17.3 points and 4.3 assists for the Rockets. Leroy Blyden Jr. is averaging 16.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Minutemen: 5-5, averaging 81.8 points, 36.6 rebounds, 18.1 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points per game.

Rockets: 5-5, averaging 83.1 points, 32.5 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.6 points.

