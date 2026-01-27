Ullstrom leads Richmond against Duquesne after 20-point outing

Duquesne Dukes (7-13, 0-9 A-10) at Richmond Spiders (16-4, 6-1 A-10) Richmond, Virginia; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Richmond…

Duquesne Dukes (7-13, 0-9 A-10) at Richmond Spiders (16-4, 6-1 A-10)

Richmond, Virginia; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Richmond faces Duquesne after Rachel Ullstrom scored 20 points in Richmond’s 77-47 victory against the VCU Rams.

The Spiders are 8-1 on their home court. Richmond averages 74.4 points while outscoring opponents by 11.8 points per game.

The Dukes are 0-9 in A-10 play. Duquesne ranks sixth in the A-10 shooting 30.4% from 3-point range.

Richmond scores 74.4 points, 9.8 more per game than the 64.6 Duquesne gives up. Duquesne averages 64.6 points per game, 2.0 more than the 62.6 Richmond gives up.

The Spiders and Dukes match up Wednesday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maggie Doogan is shooting 51.6% and averaging 23.2 points for the Spiders. Ullstrom is averaging 16.6 points over the last 10 games.

Alexis Bordas is scoring 15.2 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Dukes. Mackenzie Blackford is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spiders: 9-1, averaging 77.7 points, 30.9 rebounds, 18.0 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.4 points per game.

Dukes: 1-9, averaging 54.4 points, 33.8 rebounds, 7.8 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 33.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

