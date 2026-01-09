Ullstrom and Richmond host Davidson

Davidson Wildcats (12-5, 4-0 A-10) at Richmond Spiders (13-4, 3-1 A-10) Richmond, Virginia; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Richmond…

Richmond, Virginia; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Richmond hosts Davidson after Rachel Ullstrom scored 27 points in Richmond’s 84-65 victory against the Fordham Rams.

The Spiders have gone 6-1 at home. Richmond ranks fifth in the A-10 in team defense, giving up 62.0 points while holding opponents to 40.5% shooting.

The Wildcats are 4-0 against conference opponents. Davidson is sixth in the A-10 scoring 68.8 points per game and is shooting 43.3%.

Richmond makes 45.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.3 percentage points higher than Davidson has allowed to its opponents (40.2%). Davidson averages 6.8 more points per game (68.8) than Richmond allows to opponents (62.0).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maggie Doogan is shooting 50.7% and averaging 22.8 points for the Spiders. Ullstrom is averaging 16.2 points over the last 10 games.

Charlise Dunn is scoring 15.4 points per game and averaging 8.0 rebounds for the Wildcats. Katie Donovan is averaging 12.6 points and 2.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spiders: 8-2, averaging 74.2 points, 30.1 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.4 points per game.

Wildcats: 8-2, averaging 67.8 points, 31.5 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 11.5 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

