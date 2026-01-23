UL Monroe visits Appalachian State following Tot’s 21-point game

UL Monroe Warhawks (3-17, 0-8 Sun Belt) at Appalachian State Mountaineers (12-9, 5-4 Sun Belt) Boone, North Carolina; Friday, 12…

UL Monroe Warhawks (3-17, 0-8 Sun Belt) at Appalachian State Mountaineers (12-9, 5-4 Sun Belt)

Boone, North Carolina; Friday, 12 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mountaineers -14.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Appalachian State faces UL Monroe after Jalen Tot scored 21 points in Appalachian State’s 72-58 victory over the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns.

The Mountaineers have gone 7-3 at home. Appalachian State is fifth in the Sun Belt in rebounding with 34.9 rebounds. Luke Wilson leads the Mountaineers with 7.3 boards.

The Warhawks are 0-8 against Sun Belt opponents. UL Monroe averages 12.7 turnovers per game and is 1-5 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Appalachian State is shooting 45.4% from the field this season, 2.8 percentage points lower than the 48.2% UL Monroe allows to opponents. UL Monroe averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 more makes per game than Appalachian State gives up.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tot is shooting 34.6% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Mountaineers, while averaging 8.2 points. Alonzo Dodd is averaging 17.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.1 assists over the past 10 games.

Krystian Lewis is averaging 16.7 points and 1.7 steals for the Warhawks. MJ Russell is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 6-4, averaging 71.7 points, 34.6 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 3.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points per game.

Warhawks: 0-10, averaging 72.6 points, 27.3 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 88.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.