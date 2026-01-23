UL Monroe takes on Marshall in conference showdown

Marshall Thundering Herd (16-5, 7-2 Sun Belt) at UL Monroe Warhawks (8-10, 3-6 Sun Belt) Monroe, Louisiana; Friday, 3 p.m.…

Marshall Thundering Herd (16-5, 7-2 Sun Belt) at UL Monroe Warhawks (8-10, 3-6 Sun Belt)

Monroe, Louisiana; Friday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Timaya Lewis-Eutsey and Marshall visit Nakiyah Mays-Prince and UL Monroe in Sun Belt action.

The Warhawks are 7-3 in home games. UL Monroe is eighth in the Sun Belt in rebounding averaging 34.4 rebounds. Marcavia Shavers leads the Warhawks with 8.2 boards.

The Thundering Herd are 7-2 against Sun Belt opponents. Marshall is second in the Sun Belt allowing 60.8 points while holding opponents to 38.7% shooting.

UL Monroe scores 65.7 points per game, 4.9 more points than the 60.8 Marshall gives up. Marshall averages 71.8 points per game, 4.5 more than the 67.3 UL Monroe gives up.

The Warhawks and Thundering Herd match up Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shavers is averaging 8.7 points and 8.2 rebounds for the Warhawks. J’Mani Ingram is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games.

Lewis-Eutsey is averaging 16.8 points, 3.5 assists and 3.5 steals for the Thundering Herd. Peyton Ilderton is averaging 9.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warhawks: 3-7, averaging 69.1 points, 35.7 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 11.6 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points per game.

Thundering Herd: 8-2, averaging 71.6 points, 29.4 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 10.6 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points.

